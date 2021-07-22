Dodgers' Top Players to Target and Avoid at 2021 MLB Trade Deadline

0 of 3

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Dodgers began the season with no glaring holes on the roster and real hopes of repeating as World Series champions.

With the National League West shaping up to be a season-long battle with the San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres, expect them to be busy at the trade deadline.

An injury-plagued starting rotation will be the focus.

"Dustin May is out for the year, Clayton Kershaw is having injury issues, Julio Urias is already beyond his career high in innings, and the Dodgers have to approach the Trevor Bauer situation with the idea that he won't pitch again this year. As good as the Dodgers are, they need a starter if they want to repeat as champs," wrote Mark Feinsand of MLB.com. "I could see just about any available starting pitcher winding up with the Dodgers. There's urgency there."

It's a thin market for starting pitching, so the bidding will be fierce, but the Dodgers have the draft capital and payroll flexibility to make a serious push for anyone they are serious about acquiring.

