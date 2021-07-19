Lakers Rumors: Latest on Dennis Schroder, Kyle Kuzma Trade Buzz and More

0 of 3

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Though they came into the 2020-21 season with championship aspirations, the Los Angeles Lakers are stuck watching the NBA Finals from the sideline. Injuries to LeBron James and Anthony Davis took their toll during the regular season, and L.A. barely squeaked into the playoffs.

An opening-round matchup with the Phoenix Suns ended the Lakers' championship dreams—and the Suns now find themselves down 3-2 in the Finals.

As Los Angeles' offseason continues, the Lakers are faced with some tough decisions regarding the roster and the organization as a whole. The regular season showed that the depth around James and Davis is lacking, and L.A. just lost assistant coach Jason Kidd to the Dallas Mavericks.

With the NBA draft coming up on July 29, and free agency to soon follow, the Lakers cannot afford to wait on getting a game plan together. What might transpire in the coming weeks? Let's dig into the latest buzz.