Dodgers' Complete Guide, Preview for 2nd Half of 2021 MLB Season

SS Corey Seager

Gavin Lux still has a chance to be an important part of the future for the Dodgers, but with a .231/.314/.358 line and 87 OPS+ he has been a clear downgrade offensively at shortstop with Corey Seager on the shelf. Sidelined since the middle of May with a fractured hand, Seager is expected to return shortly after the second half begins.

"Once we've finished that Colorado series (next weekend), we'll reassess and see where he's at, physically, and make a decision," manager Dave Roberts told reporters. "Right now, there's no thought of a rehab assignment. It's more of just getting live at-bats in Arizona."

CF Cody Bellinger

Two years removed from winning NL MVP honors, Cody Bellinger was a non-factor for the Dodgers during the first half of the season. He hit .176/.291/.303 for a 66 OPS+ with four home runs in 141 plate appearances for a 0.1 WAR in 34 games.

Even if he can return to last year's level of production, when he had a 113 OPS+ with 12 home runs and 30 RBI in 56 games before slugging four home runs in the postseason, he would be a significant in-house addition for the stretch run.

RHP Josiah Gray

With Clayton Kershaw on the injured list with forearm inflammation, Dustin May out for the year following Tommy John surgery, and Trevor Bauer on administrative leave while sexual assault charges against him are investigated, the Dodgers rotation has been stretched thin.

Josiah Gray is the team's top pitching prospect, and he has a 1.64 ERA with 15 strikeouts in 11 innings through his first three starts at Triple-A. The 23-year-old ranked No. 68 on Baseball America's Top 100 prospect list at the start of the year.