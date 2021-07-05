Lakers Rumors: Latest on Dennis Schroder's Contract, David Fizdale, Scott Brooks

1 of 3

Matt York/Associated Press

Last offseason, the Lakers acquired Schroder in a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Less than a year later, the 27-year-old could be on his way out.

Schroder has stated his desire to return to the Lakers next season. The reality, though, is that he might price himself out of Los Angeles. According to Vice President of German Basketball Federation Armin Andres, Schroder is seeking a contract of $100 million or more in free agency.

"Dennis Schroder has communicated this clearly: He wants $100-, $120 million—which he will probably also get—and this sum insured cannot be insured on the normal market at the moment," Andres said on Abteilung Basketball podcast, as reported by Manuel Baraniak (h/t TalkBasketball.net).

Such a deal probably isn't going to happen with Los Angeles, which is already projected to be over the salary cap. Los Angeles reportedly tried to lock up Schroder with a smaller deal during the season but was unsuccessful. Now, the Lakers may be inclined to let Schroder walk.

"What I have been told is the Lakers did indeed offer him that $84 million over four years ... and he said no. He said no to that extension. And subsequently the Lakers offered him in trade for Kyle Lowry," ESPN's Brian Windhorst said on the Hoop Collective podcast (h/t Brad Botkin of CBS Sports).

A sign-and-trade could be a possibility with Schroder, but finding a team to take on a $100-plus million contract could be difficult. Schroder is a talented player, but he showed this past season that he isn't quite enough to put a playoff-caliber team over the top.