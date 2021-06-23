Bucks' Peter Feigin Fires Back at 'First Take' Calling Milwaukee 'Terrible City'

JEFFREY PHELPS/Associated Press

Milwaukee Bucks President Peter Feigin has responded to shots taken at the city of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Tuesday's episode of ESPN's First Take.

During a discussion about the NBA playoffs, Stephen A. Smith, Max Kellerman, Molly Qerim Rose and Damien Woody discussed the possible NBA Finals locales.

Woody asked Smith, "Do you really want to be in Milwaukee?" to which Smith replied with a negative shake of the head, followed by, "Hell no!"

Qerim Rose later referred to Milwaukee and Phoenix as "terrible cities."

On Wednesday, Feigin released a statement via the Bucks' official Twitter account in which he defended Milwaukee:

Feigin also invited the First Take hosts to take a tour of Milwaukee in order to potentially change their outlook.

Smith noted that he was pulling hard for the Atlanta Hawks and Los Angeles Clippers in their respective series against the Bucks and Phoenix Suns so he could avoid having to travel to Milwaukee or Phoenix.

The Suns are out to a 2-0 series lead over the Clippers in the Western Conference Finals after their dramatic Game 2 win on Tuesday thanks to a Deandre Ayton tip-in as time expired, while the Bucks and Hawks are set to begin the Eastern Conference Finals on Wednesday.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Several big-market teams have been eliminated throughout the playoffs, including the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers in the second round.

Phoenix is favored to reach the NBA Finals by virtue of its 2-0 series lead, while the Bucks are heavy favorites over an upstart Hawks team that wasn't expected to make it this far.

Regardless of the cities in which they play, there is a lot to like when it comes to the Suns and Bucks strictly from a basketball perspective.

The Suns are led by Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Ayton, and they are in the playoffs for the first time since 2010. With two more wins, they will go to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1993 and vie for their first NBA championship.

Meanwhile, the Bucks are led by two-time NBA MVP and international superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, and they are in search of their first title since 1971.

With so many of the same teams dominating the NBA in recent years, having four relatively fresh teams in the conference finals can be viewed as a welcomed change of pace.