Former Lakers PF Markieff Morris, Heat Reportedly Agree to 1-Year Contract

Veteran power forward Markieff Morris is finalizing a one-year deal to sign with the Miami Heat this offseason, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Lakers originally signed Morris in February 2020 before bringing him back on a one-year, $2.3 million contract for the 2020-21 season. He would not get a third contract in as many years as the Kansas alum moves on from the team he won the 2020 NBA title with.

Morris, 31, spent the past two seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers, averaging 6.4 points and 4.1 rebounds in 18.7 minutes per game in a bench role during that time. He also shot a disappointing 31.5 percent from three during his two years in L.A.

It's possible that Morris could push for a starting spot at power forward in Miami, depending on how the rest of the roster shakes out.

Following stints with the Lakers, Phoenix Suns, Washington Wizards, Oklahoma City Thunder and Detroit Pistons, Morris is moving onto his sixth NBA franchise as his journeyman career rolls along.

It comes as part of a roster restructuring in Miami that has also included the high-profile acquisition of Kyle Lowry and the re-signing of Duncan Robinson, among other transactions.