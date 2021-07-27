Nets Rumors: Bruce Brown Receives Qualifying Offer, Will Be Restricted FA

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

The Brooklyn Nets traded for Bruce Brown prior to the 2020-21 campaign and saw enough out of him in one season to extend the qualifying offer on his contract.

According to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto, Brooklyn will extended an offer worth $4.7 million.

Brown came to the Nets as part of a three-team trade with the Los Angeles Clippers and Detroit Pistons. Landry Shamet generated more headlines from the deal given Brown's status as a second-round pick in 2018 who was largely overshadowed in Detroit.

Still, the Miami product became an important secondary playmaker for a championship contender.

Brown averaged 8.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game behind 55.6 percent shooting from the field and 28.8 percent shooting from three-point range. There were stretches during the season when he took on a bigger role when some combination of Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving was sidelined.

He also found his footing as the season continued and became more of a scoring threat.

He finished in double figures for points in eight of his final 12 regular-season games, including a 21-point, 14-rebound effort against the Toronto Raptors in April.

Brown continued to play well at times in the postseason and scored in double figures twice in Brooklyn's first-round win over the Boston Celtics and three times in its second-round loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.

There is plenty to like about Brown's game. He battles for boards, plays multiple positions, flashes into openings when defenders collapse on the three stars and is still finding his footing at 24 years old.

The Nets clearly like him enough to maintain some team control on his contract following this move.