76ers Players Who Need to Boost Free-Agency Value in 2021 Playoffs

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

The playoffs have typically been kind to Danny Green.

The veteran sharpshooter added a third championship ring to his collection last season and made some history in the process. He and then-Los Angeles Lakers teammate LeBron James became the third and fourth players in NBA history to win titles with three teams. Green previously won rings with the Toronto Raptors (2019) and San Antonio Spurs (2014).

He is back in the championship race again, and if the Sixers add more jewelry to his collection, he could cash in again on that success this summer. Philly has needed his three-ball and entrusted him with his most minutes per game since 2014-15. He has responded by matching his most threes (2.5 per game) and posting his second-best three-point percentage (40.2) over the same stretch.

His outside shot, defensive versatility and playoff experience are all potential bank-account boosters, but he could still use the lift provided by a net-shredding run through the postseason.