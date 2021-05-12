Report: James Harden Plans to Return from Hamstring Injury for Nets vs. Spurs

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden reportedly plans to return from a hamstring injury to play in Wednesday night's home game against the San Antonio Spurs.

Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic said the expected return is dependent on no setbacks during pregame warmups.

Harden has missed significant time this season with the hamstring injury, which has kept him out of the lineup since an April 5 win over the New York Knicks.

The Arizona State product is one of the best players of his generation and has a league MVP, three scoring titles, an assist title, seven All-NBA selections and nine All-Star Game selections on his resume.

He is averaging 25.4 points, 11 assists and 8.7 rebounds per game on the Nets since they acquired him from the Houston Rockets via trade earlier this season.

Fortunately for Brooklyn, it still has two of the league's best players in Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving to carry the offense when Harden is sidelined.

Still, the Nets are far more dangerous as championship contenders when Harden is on the floor and playing alongside Durant and Irving.