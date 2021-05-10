X

    James Harden Reportedly Could Return from Hamstring Injury for Nets vs. Spurs

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IIIMay 10, 2021

    Brooklyn Nets' James Harden (13) during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

    Brooklyn Nets star James Harden is "getting close" to a return from his right hamstring injury, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, who reported Monday that Harden could be back on the court as early as Wednesday. 

    The Nets host the San Antonio Spurs at 8 p.m. ET that day. 

    Harden has missed 17 games with the injury so far. Even if he returns Wednesday, he will bring that total up to 18.

    His hamstring issues began at the end of March, when he dealt with tightness in the muscle that initially caused him to miss two games. He lasted four minutes in his return on April 5 and was sidelined, but on April 20 it was announced he would be out indefinitely.

    Following his trade from the Houston Rockets, the 31-year-old was a major piece of the Nets lineup alongside Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, though the other pieces of the trio were also limited because of injuries and personal reasons through the start of the year.

    He is averaging 25.4 points on 46.7 percent shooting with 11.0 assists and 8.7 rebounds per game for Brooklyn.

    The Nets are currently 44-24 this season, good for second place in the Eastern Conference.

