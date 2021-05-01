Lakers' LeBron James 'More Stressed' Than Ever; Full Recovery Is 'Impossible'

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James said Friday his time out of the lineup to recover from a high-ankle sprain was "horrible" and made him "more stressed" than he's ever been.

James, who played for the first time since March 20 in Friday's 110-106 loss to the Sacramento Kings, explained he's been working tirelessly to get back on the floor.

"It's been urgency for me to get back ever since I got injured. So, that's just who I am," James told reporters. "You guys could have seen the logging of the minutes and hours per day that I was doing as far as rehab and treatment, it was a lot more than I slept. So, over the last six weeks, that's all I've been doing, is having an urgency to get back and play."

He added: "I knew I wasn't going to get back to 100 percent. It's impossible. I don't think I will ever get back to 100 percent in my career."

