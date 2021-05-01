    Lakers' LeBron James 'More Stressed' Than Ever; Full Recovery Is 'Impossible'

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMay 1, 2021

    Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James dribble the ball during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings on Friday, April 30, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
    Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

    Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James said Friday his time out of the lineup to recover from a high-ankle sprain was "horrible" and made him "more stressed" than he's ever been.

    James, who played for the first time since March 20 in Friday's 110-106 loss to the Sacramento Kings, explained he's been working tirelessly to get back on the floor.

    "It's been urgency for me to get back ever since I got injured. So, that's just who I am," James told reporters. "You guys could have seen the logging of the minutes and hours per day that I was doing as far as rehab and treatment, it was a lot more than I slept. So, over the last six weeks, that's all I've been doing, is having an urgency to get back and play."

    He added: "I knew I wasn't going to get back to 100 percent. It's impossible. I don't think I will ever get back to 100 percent in my career."

                     

