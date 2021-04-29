Why Warriors Won't Make a Deep Run in 2021 NBA Playoffs

1 of 3

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Stephen Curry is a magician. If he catches a little fire down the stretch, he has a chance to take home his second scoring title and gain re-entry into the 50/40/90 club.

There isn't a more powerful offensive force in today's league, which makes it curious to see the Warriors sitting just 22nd in offensive efficiency. That shouldn't be possible with a point-producer of Curry's caliber piloting the attack.

But Golden State has been on a season-long search for non-Curry scoring, and at this point it's fair to label this as a fatal flaw.

Second-leading scorer Andrew Wiggins has a below-average player efficiency rating (14.5). Third-leading scorer Kelly Oubre Jr. has his worst true shooting percentage in four seasons (52.9). The only other double-digit scorers are James Wiseman, a rookie who's out for the season, and Jordan Poole, a sophomore who played 11 G League games this season.

When opponents inevitably throw the kitchen sink, the refrigerator and the dishwasher at Curry, the Warriors will have nowhere safe to turn for scoring.