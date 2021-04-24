    Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. on 2-HR Game vs. Dodgers: 'All Credit to You, Dad'

    San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. loses his helmet after making it to first for an RBI single during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Friday, April 23, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. credited his father, former major leaguer Fernando Tatis Sr., after he connected on two home runs during Friday night's 6-1 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

    Tatis' big game came on the 22nd anniversary of his dad's most memorable performance: hitting two grand slams for the St. Louis Cardinals in a single inning on April 23, 1999. That game also took place against the Dodgers at Dodger Stadium.

    The younger Tatis said he was aware of the anniversary before the game.

    "I told myself, 'Can you imagine if you just hit two home runs today? That would be so crazy,'" he told reporters. "And I feel like the baseball gods were in my favor today. Glad it happened. It's something definitely me and my family are going to celebrate and something that's gonna be in my heart for the rest of my life."

    The elder Tatis, a third baseman, spent 11 years in the big leagues with the Cardinals, Texas Rangers, Montreal Expos, Baltimore Orioles and New York Mets. He last played at the MLB level in 2010 and formally retired in 2014.

    "It is amazing," Tatis Sr. told Dennis Lin of The Athletic in 2019 during his son's rise toward stardom. "I'm telling you, we've been blessed, this family. Our family."

    Now they'll have a memory that lives on forever.

    "It's great," Tatis Jr. said. "It's definitely something we're gonna take into our last day in this world."

    In addition, Tatis' younger son, Elijah Tatis, is a 19-year-old middle-infield prospect in the Chicago White Sox system.

