    Clippers' Kawhi Leonard Says 'I'm Feeling Good' After 1st Game Back from Injury

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorMay 2, 2021

    Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) passes the ball during an NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets Thursday, April 1, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    Ashley Landis/Associated Press

    Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard remained in good spirits after his return to the court Saturday night in a 110-104 loss to the Denver Nuggets.

    "I'm feeling good," Leonard said after the game, per Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN. "We took the proper steps to get me right, to make sure nothing significant is wrong with me ... so hopefully we can just keep moving up from here."

    Leonard had missed five games because of a foot injury but said it is "nothing significant."

    The 10-year NBA veteran scored 16 points with five rebounds and six assists in the loss. On the year, he is averaging 25.5 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game.

    The former San Antonio Spurs and Toronto Raptors forward, who joined L.A. in free agency in 2019, has dominated once again in 2020-21, earning his fifth All-Star appearance.

    The Clippers have been solid as well in search of their first NBA Finals appearance and championship, going 43-22 thus far.

    Leonard has been sidelined for some of those games. He missed two for a laceration to the face after an accidental hit from teammate Serge Ibaka and two more because of the league's health and safety protocols.

    The 29-year-old also missed three games with a leg contusion, a March 2 matchup against the Boston Celtics for back spasms and a March 25 game versus the Spurs with right foot soreness. The right foot soreness lingered into April, and he missed five more games because of it.

