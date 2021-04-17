    49ers Players Announce They Will Opt Out of Voluntary OTA Workouts

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IIApril 17, 2021

    A Salute to Service logo is shown before an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the New York Giants in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
    Ben Margot/Associated Press

    The San Francisco 49ers are the latest team to announce they will not participate in 2021 offseason workouts.

    Team members released a statement through the NFL Players Association on Saturday, announcing that "many in our locker room" will not show up for "some or all" voluntary in-person work.

    "Last year, the virtual offseason kept us safe in an uncertain environment while allowing us to work together as a team," the statement read. "The fight against COVID-19 is still ongoing and case numbers are still concerning. We are apprehensive about taking avoidable risks in the spring as we prepare to perform at the highest level in the fall." 

            

