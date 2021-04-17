49ers Players Announce They Will Opt Out of Voluntary OTA Workouts

Ben Margot/Associated Press

The San Francisco 49ers are the latest team to announce they will not participate in 2021 offseason workouts.

Team members released a statement through the NFL Players Association on Saturday, announcing that "many in our locker room" will not show up for "some or all" voluntary in-person work.

"Last year, the virtual offseason kept us safe in an uncertain environment while allowing us to work together as a team," the statement read. "The fight against COVID-19 is still ongoing and case numbers are still concerning. We are apprehensive about taking avoidable risks in the spring as we prepare to perform at the highest level in the fall."

