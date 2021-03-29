Bradley Beal Trade Rumors: Celtics, Knicks, Heat, Pelicans, Raptors Linked

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Bradley Beal has done his best to squash trade rumors all season. That isn't stopping teams from eying him as a potential big fish this summer.

Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer reported the Boston Celtics, New York Knicks, Miami Heat, New Orleans Pelicans and Toronto Raptors could all make a run at prying Beal away from the Washington Wizards during the offseason.

Beal has a player option for the 2022-23 season, meaning it's almost certain the Wizards will explore trading him if the All-Star guard does not offer a long-term commitment to the franchise.

