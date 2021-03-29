    Bradley Beal Trade Rumors: Celtics, Knicks, Heat, Pelicans, Raptors Linked

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMarch 29, 2021

    Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) dribbles the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons, Saturday, March 27, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
    Nick Wass/Associated Press

    Bradley Beal has done his best to squash trade rumors all season. That isn't stopping teams from eying him as a potential big fish this summer.

    Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer reported the Boston Celtics, New York Knicks, Miami Heat, New Orleans Pelicans and Toronto Raptors could all make a run at prying Beal away from the Washington Wizards during the offseason.

    Beal has a player option for the 2022-23 season, meaning it's almost certain the Wizards will explore trading him if the All-Star guard does not offer a long-term commitment to the franchise.

