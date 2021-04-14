    Austin Rivers, Nuggets Reportedly Engaged in 'Serious' Contract Talks

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistApril 14, 2021
    Alerted 14m ago in the B/R App

    New York Knicks guard Austin Rivers (8) brings the ball up court in the second half during an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
    Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

    The Denver Nuggets are reportedly on the verge of adding backcourt depth after losing Jamal Murray to a torn left ACL.

    According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Denver is "in serious talks toward a deal" with Austin Rivers.

    The Oklahoma City Thunder waived Rivers shortly after he joined the organization in a three-team deal that sent George Hill to the Philadelphia 76ers.

    The 28-year-old had signed a three-year, $10 million deal with the New York Knicks in the offseason, but the final two years were nonguaranteed and he only lasted 21 games before being moved.

    Prior to the trade, Rivers was averaging 7.3 points and 2.0 assists off the bench while shooting 36.4 percent from three-point range.

    Rivers has shown he can be a valuable piece on a playoff contender in the past, playing 23.4 minutes per game last year for the Houston Rockets with averages of 8.8 points and 2.6 rebounds per game. He appeared in 22 playoffs games across two seasons in Houston, contributing with his perimeter defense and ability to create offense off the bench.

    The Duke product was at his best playing for his father, Doc Rivers, with the Los Angeles Clippers. During the 2017-18 season, Austin Rivers was primarily a starter and set personal bests with 15.1 points, 4.0 assists and 1.2 steals per game.

    Though he likely won't be inserted into the starting lineup with his new team, he can still provide valuable guard depth to take pressure off the stars going forward.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    The Nuggets are looking to make a deep postseason run, and filling out the roster with experienced contributors will keep them on the right track.

    Related

      Jokic, Lillard Set to Battle for MVP Honors

      Jokic, Lillard Set to Battle for MVP Honors
      Denver Nuggets logo
      Denver Nuggets

      Jokic, Lillard Set to Battle for MVP Honors

      Steve Dewald
      via Blazer's Edge

      Report: Wiseman to Have Knee Surgery

      Warriors rookie will undergo right knee surgery either Thursday or Friday, no timetable for return (The Athletic)

      Report: Wiseman to Have Knee Surgery
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: Wiseman to Have Knee Surgery

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      Painful Moment in Nuggets History

      Painful Moment in Nuggets History
      Denver Nuggets logo
      Denver Nuggets

      Painful Moment in Nuggets History

      Denver Stiffs
      via Denver Stiffs

      3 Major Ripple Effects of Nuggets Losing Murray to Torn ACL

      3 Major Ripple Effects of Nuggets Losing Murray to Torn ACL
      Denver Nuggets logo
      Denver Nuggets

      3 Major Ripple Effects of Nuggets Losing Murray to Torn ACL

      Mike Cruz
      via ClutchPoints