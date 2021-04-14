Austin Rivers, Nuggets Reportedly Engaged in 'Serious' Contract Talks

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

The Denver Nuggets are reportedly on the verge of adding backcourt depth after losing Jamal Murray to a torn left ACL.



According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Denver is "in serious talks toward a deal" with Austin Rivers.

The Oklahoma City Thunder waived Rivers shortly after he joined the organization in a three-team deal that sent George Hill to the Philadelphia 76ers.

The 28-year-old had signed a three-year, $10 million deal with the New York Knicks in the offseason, but the final two years were nonguaranteed and he only lasted 21 games before being moved.

Prior to the trade, Rivers was averaging 7.3 points and 2.0 assists off the bench while shooting 36.4 percent from three-point range.

Rivers has shown he can be a valuable piece on a playoff contender in the past, playing 23.4 minutes per game last year for the Houston Rockets with averages of 8.8 points and 2.6 rebounds per game. He appeared in 22 playoffs games across two seasons in Houston, contributing with his perimeter defense and ability to create offense off the bench.

The Duke product was at his best playing for his father, Doc Rivers, with the Los Angeles Clippers. During the 2017-18 season, Austin Rivers was primarily a starter and set personal bests with 15.1 points, 4.0 assists and 1.2 steals per game.

Though he likely won't be inserted into the starting lineup with his new team, he can still provide valuable guard depth to take pressure off the stars going forward.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Nuggets are looking to make a deep postseason run, and filling out the roster with experienced contributors will keep them on the right track.