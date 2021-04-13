Nuggets' Jamal Murray Diagnosed with Torn ACL After Knee Injury vs. Warriors

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

The Denver Nuggets received bad news about Jamal Murray's knee injury suffered during Monday's loss to the Golden State Warriors.

The team announced Tuesday that Murray has been diagnosed with a torn ACL in his left knee.

The play occurred in the final minute of the fourth quarter when Murray's knee buckled as he was driving to the basket. He fell to the ground and had to be helped to the locker room.

Nuggets head coach Michael Malone told reporters after the game he was hoping to receive good news about the severity of Murray's injury.

"Some of the coaches said when they watched the replay, it looked like he hyperextended it," Malone said. "It's just an awful feeling. Keep Jamal in your thoughts and prayers and hopefully we'll get some good news."

Monday was Murray's return to the lineup after sitting out the previous four games with soreness in his right knee. He finished with 17 points on 5-of-15 shooting in 33 minutes in Denver's 116-107 loss to the Warriors.

Losing Murray is a huge blow for a Nuggets franchise that has aspirations of reaching the NBA Finals. The 24-year-old was in the midst of the best season of his career with 21.2 points per game on 47.7 percent shooting and 40.8 percent three-point shooting.

In 29 games since Feb. 4, Murray has averaged 22.7 points on 44.1 percent shooting from three-point range and 5.1 assists.

The Nuggets are currently the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference with a 34-20 record. Rookie point guard Facundo Campazzo will likely be inserted into the starting lineup with Murray unavailable.