Kyrie Irving to Be Available for Nets vs. Timberwolves After 3-Game Absence

Kyrie Irving will return for the Brooklyn Nets for Monday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Head coach Steve Nash confirmed Irving is available to play, but Kevin Durant and Landry Shamet will continue to be out. The Nets announced on March 22 that Irving would miss their three-game road trip for a "family matter."

While Nash indicated Durant's hamstring injury could leave him out for the entire week, Brooklyn will be getting reinforcements in the form of LaMarcus Aldridge. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the seven-time All-Star will sign with the team.

Irving's presence will obviously help as well. The 29-year-old is averaging 28.1 points and 5.7 assists while shooting a career-high 52.0 percent from the field, including 40.6 percent from beyond the arc.

Irving was out for a stretch of seven games in January, telling reporters ahead of his return he had "a lot of family and personal stuff going on."

Unlike in the recent past, injuries haven't been much of an issue for the seven-time All-Star. His most recent break and his time off for personal reasons were his only instances of missing back-to-back games this season.

Following a disappointing first year in Brooklyn, Irving has more than delivered for the Nets, and that bodes well in their quest to overtake the Philadelphia 76ers for first place—the Sixers are up by one game—and advance on to the NBA Finals.