Andre Drummond Rumors: Celtics Were 'Considered' as Favorites Before Lakers Deal

Andre Drummond may be signing with the Los Angeles Lakers on the buyout market, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, but he reportedly strongly considered the Boston Celtics.

According to Jovan Buha and Jared Weiss of The Athletic, "Drummond spent Friday and Saturday meeting with the Lakers, Celtics, New York Knicks, Los Angeles Clippers and Charlotte Hornets and was strongly considering the Celtics before ultimately deciding to join the Lakers Saturday evening."

