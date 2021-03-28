    Andre Drummond Rumors: Celtics Were 'Considered' as Favorites Before Lakers Deal

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 28, 2021

    Denver Nuggets forward Paul Millsap, left, fights for position for a rebound with Cleveland Cavaliers center Andre Drummond in the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    David Zalubowski/Associated Press

    Andre Drummond may be signing with the Los Angeles Lakers on the buyout market, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, but he reportedly strongly considered the Boston Celtics

    According to Jovan Buha and Jared Weiss of The Athletic, "Drummond spent Friday and Saturday meeting with the Lakers, Celtics, New York Knicks, Los Angeles Clippers and Charlotte Hornets and was strongly considering the Celtics before ultimately deciding to join the Lakers Saturday evening."

                           

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      Indiana Hiring Mike Woodson (not Brad Stevens) as Head Coach

      Indiana Hiring Mike Woodson (not Brad Stevens) as Head Coach
      Boston Celtics logo
      Boston Celtics

      Indiana Hiring Mike Woodson (not Brad Stevens) as Head Coach

      RSN
      via RSN

      Indiana to Hire Mike Woodson

      Knicks assistant and school alum expected to accept deal to become Hoosiers HC (Shams)

      Indiana to Hire Mike Woodson
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Indiana to Hire Mike Woodson

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      Is Jayson Tatum the Celtics Best Player?

      Is Jayson Tatum the Celtics Best Player?
      Boston Celtics logo
      Boston Celtics

      Is Jayson Tatum the Celtics Best Player?

      Breaking The Glass
      via Medium

      Drummond Intends to Sign with Lakers on Buyout Market

      Drummond Intends to Sign with Lakers on Buyout Market
      Boston Celtics logo
      Boston Celtics

      Drummond Intends to Sign with Lakers on Buyout Market

      RSN
      via RSN