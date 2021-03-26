Nets' James Harden After 44-Point Effort vs. Pistons: 'I Feel Like I Am the MVP'

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

James Harden made a statement on the court against the Detroit Pistons on Friday, then made an even bigger one off it.

After pouring in 44 points with 14 rebounds and eight assists in a 113-111 victory, Harden defiantly told reporters he feels like he's this year's MVP.

Since joining the Nets, Harden is averaging 25.4 points, 11.5 assists and 8.7 rebounds and has Brooklyn just 1.5 games back of the Philadelphia 76ers for first place in the Eastern Conference.

With injuries to LeBron James, Joel Embiid and Stephen Curry tightening up the MVP race, stars like Harden, Jimmy Butler and Nikola Jokic have been able to close the gap a bit with their recent play. In Harden's case, that's meant 11 triple-doubles—third in the NBA behind Russell Westbrook (14) and Jokic (12)—and a league-leading 427 assists.

The Nets star believes that's not only enough to put him in the MVP conversion, it's enough to end it.