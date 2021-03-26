    LaMelo Ball Could Return This Season After Wrist Surgery, Hornets GM Says

    Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistMarch 26, 2021

    Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball looks to pass the ball against the Denver Nuggets in the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    David Zalubowski/Associated Press

    Charlotte Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak isn't ruling out the possibility of rookie guard LaMelo Ball returning this season.

    Ball underwent surgery Tuesday to repair a fractured right wrist he suffered on March 20. Per Steve Reed of the Associated Press, Kupchak said the team thought the injury was season-ending but became more optimistic about his chances to return this campaign after the MRI.

    "What [the surgery] doesn't do is preclude him from coming back this season," Kupchak said.

    Kupchak noted that Ball will be re-evaluated in "four or five weeks." The latter portion of that timetable would land on April 27, which would be roughly three weeks before the end of the regular season on May 16.

        

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

