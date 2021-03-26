    Report: Andre Drummond Bought Out by Cavaliers After NBA Trade Deadline

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IIMarch 26, 2021
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    Cleveland Cavaliers' Andre Drummond drives in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
    Tony Dejak/Associated Press

    The Cleveland Cavaliers have reached agreement on a contract buyout with Andre Drummond.

    The center, who hasn't played since Feb. 12 as the Cavs sought trade partners for him before the trade deadline, was bought out of his contract on Friday, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

    Cleveland wasn't as active as expected at the deadline, sending JaVale McGee to the Denver Nuggets in exchange for Isaiah Hartenstein and a pair of future second-round picks. But it was unable to find a trade partner for Drummond.

    The 27-year-old averaged 17.5 points and 12.9 rebounds through 33 games over a season-plus in Cleveland.

    It wasn't necessarily his on-court performance that had teams shying away at the deadline; rather it was his major contract. He was due $28.75 million this season, the final year before he hits free agency.

    As for the Cavaliers, they're left with Jarrett Allen at center, who will be a restricted free agent after this season.

    The 22-year-old's presence was part of what motivated the team to bench Drummond, as the Cavaliers viewed him as "the franchise's long-term starting center," according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Brian Windhorst

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report reported at the trade deadline that the Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks were the leaders for Drummond. Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports noted the Los Angeles Clippers, Boston Celtics, and Charlotte Hornets were in the mix as well, while Windhorst reported the Miami Heat would also be a factor. 

    Related

      Report: Drummond, Cavs Agree to Buyout

      Cavs big man will become a free agent after agreeing to buyout (Shams)

      Report: Drummond, Cavs Agree to Buyout
      Cleveland Cavaliers logo
      Cleveland Cavaliers

      Report: Drummond, Cavs Agree to Buyout

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      Current NBA Stars Who Were March Madness Legends

      Their legacies started in the NCAA Tournament 📲

      Current NBA Stars Who Were March Madness Legends
      Cleveland Cavaliers logo
      Cleveland Cavaliers

      Current NBA Stars Who Were March Madness Legends

      David Kenyon
      via Bleacher Report

      Trades That Should Have Happened 😕

      Four moves we wish would have gone down at the deadline 📲

      Trades That Should Have Happened 😕
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Trades That Should Have Happened 😕

      Zach Buckley
      via Bleacher Report

      Grading Every NBA Team's 2021 Trade Deadline

      Big moves went down 🌶️

      Grading Every NBA Team's 2021 Trade Deadline
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Grading Every NBA Team's 2021 Trade Deadline

      Greg Swartz
      via Bleacher Report