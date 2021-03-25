Lakers Trade Rumors: Reviewing Latest Chatter on 2021 Deadline Day

1 of 3

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

Appearing on ESPN's The Jump, Brian Windhorst reported the Lakers are willing to move guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

Connected with the Caldwell-Pope talk is that the Lakers are unwilling to include a draft pick or Talen Horton-Tucker.

On a roster of aging players built for the here and now, Horton-Tucker is a young piece L.A. can mold and grow for the future. It makes sense that the team would be unwilling to let him go at this point.

As for Caldwell-Pope, his scoring has steadily decreased over the last three years despite fairly consistent playing time over that span. He does hit 40.1 percent of his three-point attempts, though, and that will appeal to potential suitors.

The question is whether the Lakers can give away a shooting guard that is sixth on the team in scoring when LeBron James and Anthony Davis are both sidelined with injuries and playoff positioning is key.

At $12 million, Caldwell-Pope's salary isn't one that will make a huge difference in the trade market, but coupled with another player, it could easily clear the way for the Lakers to land a big fish and put them over the proverbial hump as they pursue a championship repeat.