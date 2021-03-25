    Stephen Silas Says John Wall Yelling at Rockets About 'NBA Stuff, Frustration'

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorMarch 25, 2021

    Houston Rockets guard John Wall, left, gestures during a timeout in the third quarter against the Charlotte Hornets in an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 24, 2021, in Houston. (Troy Taormina/Pool Photo via AP)
    Troy Taormina/Associated Press

    Houston Rockets point guard John Wall was seen yelling in a players-only huddle following a timeout during the second half of his team's 122-97 loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday.

    When asked about the occurrence following the game, Rockets head coach Stephen Silas provided the following response to reporters:

    Wall said "no comment" when questioned about the timeout huddle.

    It's been a frustrating season for the 12-31 Rockets, who recently ended a 20-game losing streak after a 117-99 win over the Toronto Raptors on Monday. A jubilant Silas and Wall were seen hugging each other postgame:

    However, the Rockets were unable to build off that momentum Wednesday after they were outscored 35-15 in the third quarter en route to a 25-point loss. The timeout in question occurred during that rough stretch, which ultimately led to Houston's demise.

    The Rockets will look to get back in the win column Friday when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Terry Rozier scores 25 points, Hornets cruise past Rockets

      Terry Rozier scores 25 points, Hornets cruise past Rockets
      Houston Rockets logo
      Houston Rockets

      Terry Rozier scores 25 points, Hornets cruise past Rockets

      Chron
      via Chron

      Final Trade Deadline Rumors and Predictions

      Our NBA Insiders give one last look into potential moves and deals before time runs out ➡️

      Final Trade Deadline Rumors and Predictions
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Final Trade Deadline Rumors and Predictions

      Bleacher Report NBA Staff
      via Bleacher Report

      Rockets approach trade deadline with blowout home loss to Hornets

      Rockets approach trade deadline with blowout home loss to Hornets
      Houston Rockets logo
      Houston Rockets

      Rockets approach trade deadline with blowout home loss to Hornets

      Ben DuBose
      via Rockets Wire

      Grading Every Trade at the Deadline 🔠

      @danfavale dives into each NBA deal that has gone down so far 👉

      Grading Every Trade at the Deadline 🔠
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Grading Every Trade at the Deadline 🔠

      Dan Favale
      via Bleacher Report