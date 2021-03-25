Stephen Silas Says John Wall Yelling at Rockets About 'NBA Stuff, Frustration'

Troy Taormina/Associated Press

Houston Rockets point guard John Wall was seen yelling in a players-only huddle following a timeout during the second half of his team's 122-97 loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday.

When asked about the occurrence following the game, Rockets head coach Stephen Silas provided the following response to reporters:

Wall said "no comment" when questioned about the timeout huddle.

It's been a frustrating season for the 12-31 Rockets, who recently ended a 20-game losing streak after a 117-99 win over the Toronto Raptors on Monday. A jubilant Silas and Wall were seen hugging each other postgame:

However, the Rockets were unable to build off that momentum Wednesday after they were outscored 35-15 in the third quarter en route to a 25-point loss. The timeout in question occurred during that rough stretch, which ultimately led to Houston's demise.

The Rockets will look to get back in the win column Friday when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves.