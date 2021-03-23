    Nets' Steve Nash: Kevin Durant at 'Critical Last Part' in Hamstring Injury Rehab

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IIMarch 24, 2021

    Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) against the Golden State Warriors during an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
    Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

    Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant is at a "critical last part" of his rehab from the hamstring strain that has kept him out of games for more than a month, Brooklyn Nets coach Steve Nash told reporters Tuesday night.

    Durant didn't travel with the team on their three-game road swing, which kicked off against the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday and includes games against the Utah Jazz and Detroit Pistons. The Nets host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday.

    Nash said the schedule—which includes a back-to-back with a game in Utah on Wednesday—would prevent Durant from working out and receiving treatment.

    With the Nets managing just fine without Durant, with a 29-14 record and the second seed in the Eastern Conference entering Tuesday's game, Nash said there was no rush to bring the 11-time All-Star back to the court. 

    "Kevin is doing very well," Nash said. "If this was the playoffs, there's a chance he'd be back very soon, but there's no point in taking a big risk with him when the most important thing is to get him back for the remainder of the season."

    While they're set up for long-term success with Durant's 29 points and 7.3 rebounds per game leading the show alongside James Harden and Kyrie Irving, the three-game road trip may not prove fruitful for the limited Nets. Irving was out for personal reasons Tuesday, and his backup, Landry Shamet, suffered a sprained ankle Sunday and did not make the trip. 

    Bruce Brown got the start at shooting guard Tuesday, though Nash said Shamet may be able to return Friday in Detroit. 

