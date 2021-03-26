Grading Every NBA Team's 2021 Trade Deadline

1 of 26

Ringo H.W. Chiu/Associated Press

Brooklyn Nets

The Nets already pulled off the biggest trade of the season when they acquired James Harden, so limited assets meant a quiet deadline in Brooklyn.

Using Spencer Dinwiddie's contract as a salary-matcher offered some flexibility, but keeping him around for next year is a smart long-term play. Like with the Blake Griffin signing, expect Brooklyn to be one of the premier destinations for players who get bought out.

Indiana Pacers

The Pacers' big move was also in the James Harden deal, flipping Victor Oladipo for Caris LeVert, a move the Houston Rockets surely regret now.

Myles Turner could have brought back a nice return, but he's still young and under contract until 2023, so there wasn't any rush to move him. Just getting a healthy LeVert back should be a big plus, and Indiana now gets to evaluate its new core for the first time before making any major roster shakeups.

Los Angeles Lakers

Like the Brooklyn Nets, the Lakers are low on trade assets but will be one of the most attractive landing spots for those (Andre Drummond?) who get bought out.

There was some Kyle Lowry noise for a while, but it was hard to imagine other teams couldn't easily beat whatever package the Lakers put together.

Memphis Grizzlies

At 21-20, the Grizzlies were stuck between being buyers and sellers but chose to keep their young core together while awaiting the eventual return of Jaren Jackson Jr. from knee surgery.

Jonas Valanciunas and Kyle Anderson would have helped championship contenders, but the Grizzlies must not have liked the return for either enough to make a deal.

Minnesota Timberwolves

Despite showing interest in young power forwards like John Collins and Aaron Gordon, the Wolves made no moves to add talent. And despite owning the worst record in the NBA, they surprisingly didn't trade any away, either.

After being one of the most active teams a year ago, the Wolves seem perfectly fine trying to get their young core healthy and see how everything meshes together first.