Woj: Lakers a Sleeper Team in Kyle Lowry Trade Talks Amid 76ers, Heat Interest

Jacob Kupferman/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly emerged as a sleeper suitor for Kyle Lowry ahead of Thursday's NBA trade deadline.

"Don't rule the Lakers out of a Kyle Lowry trade," ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said on the Woj & Lowe Trade Deadline Special.

Lowry is seen as perhaps the biggest name available before the deadline as the Raptors flounder out of contention. Toronto has lost nine straight games to nosedive to 11th place in the Eastern Conference and 2.5 games out of the play-in for the final two playoff spots.

Lowry is set to be an unrestricted free agent this summer and Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reported Lowry would seek an extension as part of any trade agreement. The Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat have been the two teams most oft-mentioned in the chase for Lowry.



Any Lakers deal would essentially require they trade Dennis Schroder and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope for matching salary purposes. The Lakers are also limited in their immediate draft-pick capital available due to the Anthony Davis trade, which may lead to the Raptors requesting Talen Horton-Tucker be part of any package.

The Lakers acquired Schroder from the Oklahoma City Thunder this offseason, but they've been unable to reach a long-term extension, and he's also struggled to perform at a high level. Losing Caldwell-Pope would be a blow to the Lakers' perimeter defense and floor spacing in the playoffs, and he was vital to their championship run last season. That said, his $12 million base salary would be a necessary addition to reach a matching level for Lowry's $30 million salary.

Jake Fischer of B/R reported the Lakers have been open to moving Schroder, Montrezl Harrell and Caldwell-Pope ahead of Thursday's deadline.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Sixers and Heat continue to have a much more obvious trade avenue for Lowry, who could shift the balance of power in the championship chase.