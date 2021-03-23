Warriors Trade Rumors: Top Reports Surrounding Golden State Before 2021 Deadline

0 of 3

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Currently in the thick of the Western Conference playoff race, the Golden State Warriors have decisions to make ahead of the NBA trade deadline, which is set for Thursday at 3 p.m. ET.

With a 22-21 record, do they make moves to try to get into the postseason? Do they also keep an eye toward the future?

It's possible Golden State could make deals that helps it accomplish both. And as the trade deadline nears, there continues to be buzz about what changes the Warriors could make to their roster over the next few days.

Here are some of the latest rumors surrounding Golden State ahead of the NBA trade deadline.