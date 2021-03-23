Warriors Trade Rumors: Top Reports Surrounding Golden State Before 2021 Deadline

Warriors Trade Rumors: Top Reports Surrounding Golden State Before 2021 DeadlineMarch 23, 2021
Currently in the thick of the Western Conference playoff race, the Golden State Warriors have decisions to make ahead of the NBA trade deadline, which is set for Thursday at 3 p.m. ET.
With a 22-21 record, do they make moves to try to get into the postseason? Do they also keep an eye toward the future?
It's possible Golden State could make deals that helps it accomplish both. And as the trade deadline nears, there continues to be buzz about what changes the Warriors could make to their roster over the next few days.
Here are some of the latest rumors surrounding Golden State ahead of the NBA trade deadline.
Warriors Listening to Offers for Oubre
Kelly Oubre Jr. has been playing well this season, his first with the Warriors. Because of that, it appears there are teams interested in potentially trading for the shooting guard.
ESPN's Zach Lowe reported that Golden State is "listening to lots of potential offers" for the 25-year-old, who is averaging 14.9 points and 5.8 rebounds in 41 games. He ranks third on the Warriors in points per game behind only Stephen Curry (29) and Andrew Wiggins (17.8), and his 41 starts rank second on the team.
While Golden State is receiving these calls regarding Oubre, it doesn't "seem to feel much urgency" to trade him, according to Lowe.
"Golden State seems to be taking a pretty honest view of what this particular roster can do this season—and might be willing to move Oubre for something that helps it in the future, league sources said," he wrote.
Oubre is making $14.375 million this season, and he's set to become an unrestricted free agent during the upcoming offseason. So if he gets traded, it would be surprising if it wasn't to a playoff contender.
If he is dealt, he could play a key role in helping a team go on to have postseason success.
Golden State Showing Interest in Bogdanovic
After playing only 17 games this season, his first with the Atlanta Hawks, Bogdan Bogdanovic could be on the move again.
There are some trade rumors surrounding the 28-year-old shooting guard, so it's possible he may be dealt ahead of Thursday's deadline.
According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Warriors have shown interest in Bogdanovic, who missed some time earlier this season due to a knee injury but has returned to the Hawks' lineup and played in their past eight games.
The Serb spent his first three NBA seasons with the Sacramento Kings, then signed with Atlanta as a free agent this past November. He inked a four-year, $72 million deal at that time, so he's under contract until the end of the 2023-24 season.
In his 17 games this season, Bogdanovic is averaging 9.5 points per contest and shooting 38.7 percent from the field.
Although those numbers are below his career norms, he's not long removed from his knee ailment, so perhaps they'll go up as he keeps getting more playing time, whether that ends up being with the Hawks, the Warriors or somebody else.
Warriors Among Teams Having Discussions About Gordon
Aaron Gordon has spent his first seven NBA seasons with the Orlando Magic, but he could soon be joining a new team for the first time.
The Athletic's Jared Weiss and Sam Amick reported that the 25-year-old requested a trade last month, and there are numerous teams that appear to have interest.
Weiss and Amick have heard the Boston Celtics are trying to trade for Gordon, while the Houston Rockets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Denver Nuggets and Portland Trail Blazers have also had talks with Orlando, per Charania. And according to The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor, the Warriors have also had discussions about Gordon with the Magic.
The Arizona product has been limited to 23 games this season due to a left ankle sprain that caused him to miss some time, but he's been effective when he's been on the court, averaging 14.7 points and 6.8 rebounds per contest.
He has been a strong player in recent years and has signed through the 2021-22 season, so if a team trades for him, they'll have him for all of next season as well.
It seems likely Orlando, which is 14-28 and sits in 14th in the Eastern Conference, is going to trade Gordon, especially with him wanting out. Whether Golden State has a serious chance to land him remains to be seen, but it appears to have had at least some interest.