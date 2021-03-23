Lakers Rumors: Top Trade Gossip Approaching 2021 NBA Deadline

Lakers Rumors: Top Trade Gossip Approaching 2021 NBA DeadlineMarch 23, 2021
As the NBA trade deadline approaches at 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, the Los Angeles Lakers find themselves in a tricky spot. They have already been dealing with Anthony Davis' injury and will now be without LeBron James for an extended period due to a high ankle sprain.
"The Lakers are preparing and telling folks they expect him to be out a month," ESPN's Brian Windhorst said on Get Up.
This makes it difficult to know what the Lakers will do at the deadline. Presumably, they still view themselves as contenders and won't be eager to sell. However, they could look to make some moves to adapt to their situation—and other teams may be looking to take advantage of it.
Let's dig into the latest Lakers-related buzz with the trade deadline just two days away.
James' Injury May Not Lead to Other Teams Spending
In a different era, a long-term injury to one of the league's biggest stars might spark a buying frenzy among contenders. However, the Lakers aren't so far and above the rest of the league that championship hopefuls view this as an opening.
This is both in part to the existence of teams like the Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets and the reality that Los Angeles may be back to normal by the postseason.
"Sources across the league expressed skepticism that LeBron James' high ankle sprain would result in any increased urgency among contenders to add talent," ESPN's Zach Lowe wrote. "Rivals are operating under the assumption James will be 100 percent for the playoffs, and the Los Angeles Lakers as formidable as ever."
If a team doesn't already believe it can get past the likes of L.A., Brooklyn and Philadelphia, James' injury isn't going to change that. Don't expect the league's second-tier playoff teams to suddenly start adding assets before the deadline.
Lakers Could Entertain Offers for Montrezl Harrell
If the Lakers do look to make a move before the deadline—likely to help cushion the blow of James' absence—center Montrezl Harrell could be part of a trade or offered in a subsequent deal.
Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer recently mentioned the 27-year-old's availability when discussing the Charlotte Hornets' search for frontcourt depth.
"Charlotte has also called the Lakers about Montrezl Harrell, Los Angeles' bruising center, sources said, and the reigning champions appear willing to entertain offers," Fischer wrote.
Obviously, this doesn't mean Los Angeles is actively shopping Harrell or a deal is on the horizon. It doesn't even mean interest in Harrell is particularly high. But it's noteworthy because if a team comes calling about him and can offer L.A. the sort of scorer who can help fill in for James, the Lakers will almost certainly listen.
Lakers More Likely Looking at Buyout Signings
While it would be foolish to rule out a trade from L.A. before the deadline, the Lakers could be more interested in picking up a player after post-deadline buyouts occur.
This is a notion that ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski recently emphasized on Get Up:
"The Lakers are preparing to go into the trade deadline looking more long-term with this team, and trying to make sure that they can plug some holes for when they do have a healthy LeBron James and Anthony Davis back for the playoffs. ...I think for them the buyout market after the trade deadline is where they could really impact, because then you’re adding players without having to lose anyone in a trade or have to trade out assets. Certainly, Andre Drummond remains a real big target for the Lakers if he’s bought out."
This approach would certainly make sense if the Lakers do expect both James and David to be back to 100 percent for the postseason.
The Lakers liked the team they had before the injuries, and there's little reason to pick it apart for the sake of trades if reinforcements can be added through the buyout market instead.