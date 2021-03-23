Lakers Rumors: Top Trade Gossip Approaching 2021 NBA Deadline

0 of 3

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

As the NBA trade deadline approaches at 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, the Los Angeles Lakers find themselves in a tricky spot. They have already been dealing with Anthony Davis' injury and will now be without LeBron James for an extended period due to a high ankle sprain.

"The Lakers are preparing and telling folks they expect him to be out a month," ESPN's Brian Windhorst said on Get Up.

This makes it difficult to know what the Lakers will do at the deadline. Presumably, they still view themselves as contenders and won't be eager to sell. However, they could look to make some moves to adapt to their situation—and other teams may be looking to take advantage of it.

Let's dig into the latest Lakers-related buzz with the trade deadline just two days away.