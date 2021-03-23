Report: Hornets' LaMelo Ball Has Surgery on Wrist Injury; No Timeline for Return

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball reportedly underwent wrist surgery in New York on Tuesday and will require four weeks of recovery before he can begin rehab.

Ashley Stroehlein of NBC Charlotte first reported details of the procedure. Christian Audi of Fox Charlotte noted there's no official timetable for the guard's return to the lineup.

Ball emerged as the favorite for the NBA Rookie of the Year Award before he suffered a fractured wrist in Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. He had appeared in all 41 of the Hornets' games during his debut season before the wrist injury.

The third overall pick in the 2020 draft averaged 15.9 points, 6.1 assists, 5.9 rebounds and 1.6 steals while shooting 45.1 percent from the field, including 37.5 percent on threes. He had recorded seven double-doubles and one triple-double before the injury.

Terry Rozier and Devonte' Graham should handle a vast majority of the Hornets' ball-handling duties for the duration of the 19-year-old budding star's absence. It could also create more playing time for Malik Monk as part of the backcourt rotation.

Ball, who overcame some early-season shooting struggles to become an offensive force for Charlotte, is a major piece of the team's future. His injury is a significant short-term setback for the squad, but he should step right back into the headline role once healthy.