John Collins Trade Rumors: Hawks 'Increasingly Reluctant' to Deal Center

The Atlanta Hawks are reportedly "increasingly reluctant" to trade forward John Collins amid the team's eight-game winning streak, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

The recent surge has pushed the team to 22-20 for the fourth-best record in the Eastern Conference. Atlanta is seeking its first playoff appearance since 2017 following three straight years of fewer than 30 wins.

Trading Collins would be a major blow to the Hawks' playoff hopes.

The forward currently averages 18.2 points and 7.8 rebounds per game, ranking second on the team in each category. Collins put on a show for potential teams in his last game against the Los Angeles Lakers, finishing with 27 points, 16 rebounds, three blocks and three steals in a five-point win.

With averages of 21.6 points, 10.6 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game last season, the 23-year-old has proved he can make a major impact on the court.

According to Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer, the Hawks are receiving "significant trade interest" for Collins with the Boston Celtics, Sacramento Kings, Dallas Mavericks, Detroit Pistons and Minnesota Timberwolves all linked to the forward.

Even with a potential bidding war on hand, Atlanta also has the option to keep Collins and finish strong in 2020-21.

The forward will be a restricted free agent in the offseason, giving the Hawks the ability to match any offer. It could ensure a long-term partnership between the two sides if he isn't dealt this week.