    Jarrett Allen Rumors: Spurs, Pistons, Raptors, Wizards Eye Cavs C This Offseason

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 22, 2021

    Cleveland Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen plays during an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    Matt Slocum/Associated Press

    Even though the Cleveland Cavaliers would seem inclined to make Jarrett Allen a key piece of their future, the 22-year-old is going to generate a lot of interest as a restricted free agent this offseason.

    Per Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes, the San Antonio Spurs, Detroit Pistons, Toronto Raptors and Washington Wizards are among teams expected to have "some level of interest" in Allen. 

        

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

