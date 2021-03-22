Jarrett Allen Rumors: Spurs, Pistons, Raptors, Wizards Eye Cavs C This Offseason

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Even though the Cleveland Cavaliers would seem inclined to make Jarrett Allen a key piece of their future, the 22-year-old is going to generate a lot of interest as a restricted free agent this offseason.

Per Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes, the San Antonio Spurs, Detroit Pistons, Toronto Raptors and Washington Wizards are among teams expected to have "some level of interest" in Allen.

