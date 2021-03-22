Lakers Rumors: Examining Whispers Surrounding Los Angeles Before Trade Deadline

1 of 3

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

One of the challenges the Lakers face is relative cap inflexibility when it comes to taking on contracts in trades. It is for that reason that L.A. could be a bigger player in the buyout market.

Brian Windhorst of ESPN reported on SportsCenter (h/t pickuphoop) the Lakers' "big play" would be signing the Cleveland Cavaliers' Andre Drummond if he is bought out. Windhorst added the Lakers hope to be "at the front of the line" to sign Drummond in the event of a buyout.

Drummond has not played since Feb. 12 as the Cavs have looked for trade options. Yet he remains in Cleveland with the trade deadline looming large.

Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reported there is "growing expectation" around the league that Drummond will be bought out. One rival executive also told Fedor few teams with trade interest in the two-time All-Star could compete with the Lakers or Brooklyn Nets in the buyout market.

Drummond was averaging 17.5 points, 13.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists in his first 25 games, He was making a bigger impact defensively, averaging 1.6 steals and 1.2 blocks.

The 27-year-old would give the Lakers some added size and frontcourt scoring. But he would also force Lakers head coach Frank Vogel to be creative with minutes considering Drummond, like Montrezl Harrell, is a paint-bound big.