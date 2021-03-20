Lakers News: Marc Gasol Clears NBA Health Protocols, Won't Play vs. Hawks

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers center Marc Gasol has been cleared to play after being in the NBA's health and safety protocols since the beginning of March, according to Jovan Buha of The Athletic.

Lakers coach Frank Vogel said the 36-year-old still won't play in Saturday's game against the Atlanta Hawks because of his lack of practice time.

Gasol was initially ruled out March 2 and last appeared in a game on Feb. 28 against the Golden State Warriors, missing six games around the All-Star break.

Frontcourt depth has been an issue with Anthony Davis also sidelined by an Achilles injury, but Damian Jones has moved into the starting lineup with Montrezl Harrell making an impact off the bench. The Lakers have won four straight games since the All-Star break.

Gasol is in his first year in Los Angeles and has started all 35 games he has played while averaging 20.1 minutes per game.

He is currently averaging 4.8 points and 4.1 rebounds rebounds per game, both would be the lowest of his career, although he still provides positive a boost on the defensive end.

The three-time All-Star spent most of his career with the Memphis Grizzlies, earning the Defensive Player of the Year award in 2012-13. He moved to the Toronto Raptors during the 2018-19 season and helped the team bring home an NBA title.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Los Angeles also has its eyes on a championship this season after winning it all last year. Gasol can play a significant role in that once he returns to full strength.