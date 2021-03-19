Spencer Dinwiddie Trade Rumors: Nets Asking for Bench Role Player for SG

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

The Brooklyn Nets are reportedly looking to get some value out of guard Spencer Dinwiddie despite the fact that he is out for the season with a torn ACL.

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Nets are looking for a bench role player and future second-round pick in exchange for Dinwiddie.

League executives reportedly believe a team that is over the salary cap would be a good landing spot for Dinwiddie since they would be able to acquire his Bird Rights and sign him to a new contract if they are pleased with his recovery from a torn ACL.

The 27-year-old Dinwiddie was expected to be a big part of the equation this season in Brooklyn, but his campaign was cut short after just three games.

Since then, the Nets have made the blockbuster acquisition of perennial All-Star guard James Harden from the Houston Rockets, plus they have signed forward Blake Griffin following his buyout from the Detroit Pistons.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

At 28-13, the Nets are tied with the Philadelphia 76ers for first place in the Eastern Conference, and they are the odds-on favorite to represent the East in the NBA Finals thanks to the trio of Harden, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

The Nets are in search of their first championship since moving to Brooklyn and their first as a franchise since 1976 when "Dr. J" Julius Erving was leading the way.

With an NBA title looking like a real possibility, it stands to reason that the Nets will exhaust all possible resources to get one, so if they can get a player who helps them this season in exchange for Dinwiddie, they will likely pull the trigger.

Dinwiddie may be of no use to Brooklyn or any other team this season, but he has the potential to be a key piece in the future.

The former University of Colorado standout enjoyed a career year in 2019-20, averaging 20.6 points, 6.8 assists and 3.5 rebounds in 64 games.

Dinwiddie proved last season that he could be a go-to guy on a playoff team, meaning there is any number of teams that could benefit from his presence.

The big issue for Brooklyn is that any team that trades for Dinwiddie would be taking a risk, as there is no guarantee he will choose to re-sign with them since he has the ability to test the free-agent market in the offseason.

Because of that, it's the possible the best the Nets can hope for in return for Dinwiddie is another player who is on an expiring contract.