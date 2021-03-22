    Kyrie Irving to Miss Nets' 3-Game Road Trip to Deal with Family Matter

    Tyler Conway
March 22, 2021
    Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving runs up the court during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs, Monday, March 1, 2021, in San Antonio. Brooklyn won 124-113.
    Darren Abate/Associated Press

    Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving will miss at least the next three games because of a personal issue.

    Per an official announcement from the team, Irving didn't accompany the Nets on their three-game road trip this week to take care of a family matter. 

    The Nets will play the Portland Trail Blazers (Tuesday), Utah Jazz (Wednesday) and Detroit Pistons (Friday) before returning home next Monday to host the Minnesota Timberwolves

    Brooklyn has gotten accustomed to playing without Irving this season. The seven-time All-Star also missed seven games from Jan. 7-18 for personal reasons. 

    "A lot of family and personal stuff going on so I just want to leave it at that," Irving told reporters about his absence upon returning to the team on Jan. 19.

    Irving most recently sat out Brooklyn's 124-115 win over the Indiana Pacers on March 17. He's averaging 28.1 points on 52 percent shooting, 5.7 assists and 4.8 rebounds in 31 starts this season. 

    The Nets have dealt with injuries across their roster throughout the season, with Irving occasionally missing time and Kevin Durant limited to 19 games because of a hamstring injury. James Harden has been the consistent fixture in the lineup since his arrival in January via trade from the Houston Rockets.

    Landry Shamet will likely see more time with Irving out of the lineup. 

