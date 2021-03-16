Andre Drummond Rumors: Wizards Monitoring for Potential Cavs Contract Buyout

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

While Andre Drummond has frequently been linked to a number of top-tier playoff contenders if he gets bought out by the Cleveland Cavaliers, one under-the-radar team is reportedly monitoring the two-time All-Star.

Per Fred Katz and David Aldridge of The Athletic, the Washington Wizards are "keeping an eye" on Drummond in case he receives a buyout.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported on Monday that the Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets are "believed to be" the top suitors for Drummond if he becomes a free agent, but the New York Knicks have "explored the possibility" of acquiring him.

Charania noted New York could potentially try to entice Drummond by making him a multiyear contract offer.

The Lakers and Nets are two obvious landing spots. Both teams can use a center who can protect the rim and get rebounds. They are arguably the top contenders to represent their respective conferences in the NBA Finals if they are healthy in the playoffs.

The Wizards' potential interest is a surprise because of where they are in the Eastern Conference standings. Their 14-24 record is tied with Cleveland for 12th, though they are only three games behind the Indiana Pacers for the final spot in the play-in tournament.

Drummond hasn't appeared in a game since Feb. 12 as the Cavs explore trade opportunities for the 27-year-old. He is averaging 17.5 points and 13.5 rebounds on 47.4 percent shooting in 25 starts this season.