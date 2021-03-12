    Windhorst: Lakers Seeking Frontcourt Help in Trade, Not Expected to Make Move

    Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistMarch 12, 2021

    The Los Angeles Lakers interact after player introductions before the start of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
    Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

    The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly in the market for frontcourt help, but that doesn't mean a trade of any kind is imminent.

    On Friday's episode of the Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective podcast, ESPN's Brian Windhorst said he does not expect the Lakers to make a trade despite their desire to add a big man.

    L.A.'s reported interest in bigs may be in relation to Anthony Davis' health. He missed the last nine games before the All-Star break with calf and Achilles injuries and is also set to miss Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers.

    Several big names have already changed teams this season, including James Harden heading to the Brooklyn Nets as part of a blockbuster four-team deal and Derrick Rose returning to the New York Knicks from the Detroit Pistons.

    Meanwhile, the Cleveland Cavaliers are currently holding Andre Drummond out of games in hopes of dealing him. 

    Teams will try to pursue other impact players such as Bradley Beal, Zach LaVine and Victor Oladipo ahead of the March 25 deadline, while a young playmaker like Lonzo Ball or veteran role players like JJ Redick, George Hill and P.J. Tucker could all be on the move to help contenders.

    For more NBA coverage, check out B/R's fresh landing spots for the league's top trade targets.

         

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      Lin Abuser Identified

      G League identified player who called Jeremy Lin 'coronavirus,' handling internally with Lin's support (Shams)

      Lin Abuser Identified
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Lin Abuser Identified

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      Tucker, Rockets to Part Ways

      Houston HC says P.J. Tucker and the Rockets agreed he will no longer be with the team and are working to find a solution

      Tucker, Rockets to Part Ways
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Tucker, Rockets to Part Ways

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Kyrie on Hugging C's Players

      Nets star says 'Big surprise, huh? ... All that s--t talking about me and my former teammates'

      Kyrie on Hugging C's Players
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Kyrie on Hugging C's Players

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report

      LeBron Believes in Lakers' Current Roster Ahead of NBA Trade Deadline

      LeBron Believes in Lakers' Current Roster Ahead of NBA Trade Deadline
      Los Angeles Lakers logo
      Los Angeles Lakers

      LeBron Believes in Lakers' Current Roster Ahead of NBA Trade Deadline

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report