Windhorst: Lakers Seeking Frontcourt Help in Trade, Not Expected to Make Move

The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly in the market for frontcourt help, but that doesn't mean a trade of any kind is imminent.

On Friday's episode of the Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective podcast, ESPN's Brian Windhorst said he does not expect the Lakers to make a trade despite their desire to add a big man.

L.A.'s reported interest in bigs may be in relation to Anthony Davis' health. He missed the last nine games before the All-Star break with calf and Achilles injuries and is also set to miss Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers.

Several big names have already changed teams this season, including James Harden heading to the Brooklyn Nets as part of a blockbuster four-team deal and Derrick Rose returning to the New York Knicks from the Detroit Pistons.

Meanwhile, the Cleveland Cavaliers are currently holding Andre Drummond out of games in hopes of dealing him.



Teams will try to pursue other impact players such as Bradley Beal, Zach LaVine and Victor Oladipo ahead of the March 25 deadline, while a young playmaker like Lonzo Ball or veteran role players like JJ Redick, George Hill and P.J. Tucker could all be on the move to help contenders.

