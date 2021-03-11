Celtics' Complete Guide to 2021 NBA Trade Deadline

0 of 3

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

After a month-plus of spotty play, the Boston Celtics finally found some rhythm ahead of the NBA All-Star break.

They entered intermission with four consecutive victories. More impressively, the competition included three clubs in the playoff picture (Indiana Pacers, Los Angeles Clippers and Toronto Raptors) and a postseason-hopeful playing some of its best basketball of the 2020-21 season (Washington Wizards).

Should that have any bearing on the team's approach to the upcoming March 25 trade deadline? Yes and no. Yes, in that it was a reminder this club can be really good and maybe that increases confidence for the front office to buy. No, in that season-long decisions should never be made based on any four-game sample.

Still, as a club with championship aspirations and less-than-desired results, Boston could be among the more active buyers of this trade season. It makes sense, then, to break down where the organization stands on the transaction front.