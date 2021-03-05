Report: Police Called to Zach LaVine's House After Fan Refuses to Leave Property

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Police were reportedly called to Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine's home Thursday when a fan refused to leave the premises.

According to TMZ Sports, a woman traveled from a different state to see LaVine and demanded to have a conversation with him. When she refused to leave despite LaVine's requests, the police were called to the property.

The woman reportedly wasn't arrested and was instead taken to a hospital for a mental health evaluation.

TMZ did not receive a comment on the report from LaVine's representation.

LaVine, 25, is in the midst of his best NBA season to date, as he is averaging 28.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 3.5 three-pointers made and 1.1 steals per game. He is also shooting a career-best 52.5 percent from the field and 43.5 percent from beyond the arc.

As a result, the the seventh-year pro has been named an All-Star for the first time this season, and he will play in the 2021 NBA All-Star Game in Atlanta on Sunday.

Thanks largely to LaVine's excellent play this season, the Bulls are in the thick of the playoff race in the Eastern Conference as well.

At 16-18, they are currently ninth in the East, and they trail the 17-19 Toronto Raptors by percentage points for the No. 8 seed.

Since reaching the playoffs in 10 of 12 seasons from 2004-05 through 2016-17, the Bulls have gone three consecutive campaigns without a playoff berth.

If LaVine continues to play at the high level he has displayed throughout this season, there is a legitimate chance that the drought will finally come to an end.