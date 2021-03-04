Cavs Trade Rumors: CLE 'Open To' JaVale McGee, Cedi Osman, Taurean Prince Deals

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Cleveland Cavaliers could be busy trading away players ahead of the NBA's March 25 deadline.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the team is "open to discussing" trades for forwards Cedi Osman and Taurean Prince and center JaVale McGee and "several teams" have called about the wing players.



Cleveland is also hoping to trade center Andre Drummond, but there is reportedly "skepticism" about finding a deal.

The only untouchable players are likely Collin Sexton, Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen and Isaac Okoro, who have become "centerpieces of the long-term core," per Charania.

Those players have been bright spots during what has been an up-and-down season for the Cavaliers. A playoff spot could be within reach, but a 10-game losing streak in February likely hurt their chances to contend this season.

Selling off pieces would help speed up the rebuild as the squad tries to return to contention in future years.

Osman is under contract through 2023-24 but could be moved after seeing a reduced role this season. He is averaging 10.9 points and 3.7 rebounds and has proved in the past he can be a plus shooter, hitting 38.3 percent of his three-point attempts last season.

Prince is averaging just 8.5 points but could be a classic three-and-D forward for a contender with a 40.6 three-point percentage in 17 appearances with Cleveland this year.

McGee has made a minimal impact with the Cavaliers but has won three NBA titles in the last four years with the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors. He could provide valuable depth in the post before hitting free agency in the offseason.

Clearing these players off the roster would also allow Cleveland to fully immerse itself in a youth movement and prepare for the future.