Seahawks' Top QB Targets in NFL Draft, Free Agency If Russell Wilson Is Traded

The worst-case scenario for the Seattle Seahawks this offseason is to lose Russell Wilson through a trade.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Wilson "has not demanded a trade". But if the quarterback was dealt, there is a list of four preferred franchises he would go.

The Dallas Cowboys, New Orleans Saints, Las Vegas Raiders and Chicago Bears all do not have enough draft capital in 2021 for the Seahawks to use on a first-round quarterback.

Dallas has the highest first-pound pick of the quartet at No. 10, but given how much the quarterback position is valued, Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields, Trey Lance and Zach Wilson could all be off the board by the time that picks comes up.

The draft situation would be even worse if New Orleans, Las Vegas or Chicago traded for Wilson. The Raiders have the highest selection of the trio at No. 17.

Even though any trade package for Wilson would command a large return, the 2020 first-round pick may not be enough to get the Seahawks their quarterback of the future.

With that in mind, the Seahawks should peruse the free-agent quarterback market for short and long-term answers, as well as look at the second tier of signal-callers in the draft class.