    Report: Raptors' Pascal Siakam Expected to Miss 3 Games Due to Health Protocols

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistFebruary 27, 2021
    Alerted 3h ago in the B/R App

    Toronto Raptors' Pascal Siakam plays against the Boston Celtics during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
    Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam will reportedly remain sidelined through the NBA's All-Star break, which runs March from 5 to 10, because of the league's COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

    ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the news Saturday after the 2019-20 All-Star missed Friday's victory over the Houston Rockets. He'll also sit out games against the Chicago Bulls on Sunday, the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday and the Boston Celtics on Thursday.

    Siakam was a breakout star during the Raptors' run to the 2019 NBA championship, and he's continued to develop into a vital piece of the team's core. He's averaged 20.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.2 steals across 30 appearances during the 2020-21 season.

    The 26-year-old Cameroon native has been mostly durable throughout his five-year NBA career, though he's been sidelined this season by minor groin and knee injuries.

    Chris Boucher should join Toronto's starting lineup to fill the void. Yuta Watanabe and Stanley Johnson also figure to receive added minutes as part of the frontcourt rotation.

    The Raptors have considerable scoring depth, which could help them avoid a major drop-off, but they don't have a frontcourt player who can match Siakam's overall impact. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      5 Intriguing Players Who Could Be Moved at Trade Deadline

      5 Intriguing Players Who Could Be Moved at Trade Deadline
      Toronto Raptors logo
      Toronto Raptors

      5 Intriguing Players Who Could Be Moved at Trade Deadline

      Kenneth Teape
      via NBA Analysis Network

      NBA Betting Guide for Saturday 🤑

      (FanDuel)

      NBA Betting Guide for Saturday 🤑
      NBA logo
      NBA

      NBA Betting Guide for Saturday 🤑

      numberFire
      via numberFire

      Scariolo: Being HC Wasn't Too Different from '1,500 Games I've Coached Before'

      Scariolo: Being HC Wasn't Too Different from '1,500 Games I've Coached Before'
      Toronto Raptors logo
      Toronto Raptors

      Scariolo: Being HC Wasn't Too Different from '1,500 Games I've Coached Before'

      Realgm
      via Realgm

      Kyrie Out Saturday vs. Mavs

      Irving will sit tonight to continue recovering from right shoulder injury (Shams)

      Kyrie Out Saturday vs. Mavs
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Kyrie Out Saturday vs. Mavs

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report