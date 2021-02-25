Celtics' Complete Guide, Preview for 2nd Half of 2021 NBA Season

0 of 3

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

The Boston Celtics are in a strange spot.

On the one hand, they have to be overjoyed about the growth of ascending All-Stars Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum; on the other, joy might be hard to find when everything else is crashing and burning around the two building blocks.

Since sprinting out to an 8-3 start, the Celtics have gone just 7-13 since. Kemba Walker hasn't been himself. The injury bug has pestered this club, most recently knocking out emotional leader and dogged defender Marcus Smart. The center position is serviceable at best. The supporting cast has struggled to find consistency outside of rookie Payton Pritchard.

Can the Celtics, Eastern Conference finalists in three of the past four seasons, turn things around? Or has the club fallen out of the contender ranks for the 2020-21 campaign?

Those questions will be answered in the second half of the season, which is what we're focusing on here.