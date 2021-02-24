NBA All-Star Rosters 2021: Starters, Reserves and Likely Injury Subs

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The NBA All-Star Game is taking shape after the reserves were officially announced on TNT on Monday night, days after the starters were revealed and LeBron James and Kevin Durant were named captains.

Here's a look at the available player pool, from which James and Durant will make their picks for their teams:

Starters

Nikola Jokic , F, Denver Nuggets

, F, Denver Nuggets Kawhi Leonard, F, Los Angeles Clippers

Leonard, F, Los Angeles Clippers Giannis Antetokounmpo , F, Milwaukee Bucks

, F, Milwaukee Bucks Joel Embiid , F, Philadelphia 76ers

, F, Philadelphia 76ers Stephen Curry, G, Golden State Warriors

Luka Doncic , G, Dallas Mavericks

, G, Dallas Mavericks Bradley Beal , G, Washington Wizards

, G, Washington Wizards Kyrie Irving, G, Brooklyn Nets

Reserves

Jaylen Brown, G, Boston Celtics

Brown, G, Boston Celtics James Harden, G, Brooklyn Nets

Zach LaVine , G, Chicago Bulls

, G, Chicago Bulls Julius Randle, F, New York Knicks

Ben Simmons, F, Philadelphia 76ers

Jayson Tatum, F, Boston Celtics

Nikola Vucevic , C, Orlando Magic

, C, Orlando Magic Anthony Davis, F, Los Angeles Lakers

Paul George, F, Los Angeles Clippers

Rudy Gobert , C, Utah Jazz

, C, Utah Jazz Damian Lillard , G, Portland Trail Blazers

, G, Portland Trail Blazers Donovan Mitchell, G, Utah Jazz

Chris Paul, G, Phoenix Suns

Zion Williamson, F, New Orleans Pelicans

Among those who were named to the rosters, there are plenty of interesting storylines. All three of the Nets' superstars will play. While Antetokounmpo was named a starter, this is the first time in the last two years that he wasn't named a captain, so he'll be eligible to be named to either Team LeBron or Team Durant, rather than doing the drafting himself.

Of course, with the announcement of the full All-Star rotation comes the determination of All-Star snubs. And while this season's game will look different than it has in the past, with the Skills Challenge and Slam Dunk Contest taking place on the same night as the game, one thing remains the same: There are plenty of worthy players who missed the cut.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Likely Injury Subs

Devin Booker, G, Phoenix Suns

For the second year in a row, Booker missed out on an All-Star nod. And for the second straight year, he should be in line to fill in as an injury reserve if necessary.

Booker is averaging 24.7 points on a career-high 50.1 percent shooting, with 4.3 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game. He's only gotten stronger as the season has gone on—his 26.8 points per game in the month of February shows major growth from his 20.2 points per game average in December, per Arizona Sports.

After Booker dropped 34 points in a 132-100 blowout of the Portland Trail Blazers, Suns head coach Monty Williams said: "There's no doubt about it. Nobody can debate Book's not an All-Star. End of story."

His lack of inclusion on the list of reserves sparked outrage from multiple people around the league.

But Booker could have a spot on the court at the All-Star game after all, given that reserve selection Anthony Davis will be out for four weeks following a re-evaluation of his leg injuries.

Davis is recovering from a calf strain, and he also irritated the Achilles tendinosis that he suffers from in his right leg, according to ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

Domantas Sabonis, F, Indiana Pacers

Sabonis was named an All-Star last year, and he's having an even better campaign in 2020-21. What's more, the Pacers are the fourth-best team in the Eastern Conference right now with a 15-14 record.

Through 29 appearances, the 24-year-old is averaging a career-high 21.5 points on 52.8 percent shooting from the field, with 11.6 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game. His 23 double-doubles so far are the second-most in the league, and he's in elite company—or at least All-Star company.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, five of the top six double-double leaders in the league were named to the All-Star Game this year, with Sabonis the odd man out. He is also one of four players in the league averaging 20/10/5; the other three (Antetokounmpo, Jokic and Randle) are All-Stars.

While the Eastern Conference lineup hasn't been bogged down by major injuries like the one Davis is working through, Sabonis is the obvious choice to fill a roster hole if necessary.

James and Durant will have the chance to draft their teams on March 4, days before the NBA All-Star Game takes place on March 7.