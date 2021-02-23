NBA All-Star Game 2021 Draft: TV Schedule for LeBron vs. Durant Rosters Reveal

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

For the fourth year in a row, LeBron James will be captaining one squad during the NBA's All-Star Game, while Kevin Durant will have the honor of selecting the opposing group after the pair were deemed the top two recipients of the All-Star vote.

The complete list of candidates was revealed Tuesday, and the players will have until March 4 to formulate their rosters, when the All-Star Game Draft will be aired at 8 p.m. ET on TNT NBA Tip-Off.

James will be going for his fourth-straight victory in the game, which will tip off at 8 p.m. ET on March 7, with coverage on TNT.

Player Pool

Captains

Video Play Button Videos you might like

LeBron James, F, Los Angeles Lakers

Kevin Durant, F, Brooklyn Nets

Starters

Nikola Jokic, F, Denver Nuggets

Kawhi Leonard, F, Los Angeles Clippers

Giannis Antetokounmpo, F, Milwaukee Bucks

Joel Embiid, F, Philadelphia 76ers

Stephen Curry, G, Golden State Warriors

Luka Doncic, G, Dallas Mavericks

Bradley Beal, G, Washington Wizards

Kyrie Irving, G, Brooklyn Nets

Reserves

Jaylen Brown, G, Boston Celtics

James Harden, G, Brooklyn Nets

Zach LaVine, G, Chicago Bulls

Julius Randle, F, New York Knicks

Ben Simmons, F, Philadelphia 76ers

Jayson Tatum, F, Boston Celtics

Nikola Vucevic, C, Orlando Magic

Anthony Davis, F, Los Angeles Lakers

Paul George, F, Los Angeles Clippers

Rudy Gobert, C, Utah Jazz

Damian Lillard, G, Portland Trail Blazers

Donovan Mitchell, G, Utah Jazz

Chris Paul, G, Phoenix Suns

Zion Williamson, F, New Orleans Pelicans

What to Watch For

Will KD Keep The Nets Together?

Since acquiring James Harden from the Houston Rockets in a four-team trade, the Nets' offense went from being dominant with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant to being virtually unstoppable.

Since Jan. 16—Harden's first game with his new team—the Nets have led the NBA with an average of 122.6 points per game, though the team's defense took a hit, with 119.8 points against in the same span, per NBA Advanced Stats. And the group hasn't suited up for all of those games as a trio due to absences.

If the Big Three were on the same team for the All-Star Game, it would give Team Durant a legitimate chance to supersede whoever was on the other side of the court. But it's likely James knows that, and he'll steal either Harden or Irving away if he's given the chance.

What if LeBron and Giannis Were Teammates?

An all-time great and one of the league's newest stars have the opportunity to be on the same team for the first time since the 2017 All-Star Game.

In the 2018 affair, the first year that a draft selection was used to determine teams, Antetokounmpo was drafted by Stephen Curry, going on to lose by three points to Team LeBron. The next two years, both James and Antetokounmpo were captains of the game's two squads.

With Durant replacing the back-to-back MVP as a team captain this year, there's a chance that James and Antetokounmpo will link up again. When they played together as Eastern Conference All-Stars in 2017, as starters alongside Irving, DeMar DeRozan and Jimmy Butler, they fell to a loaded Western Conference squad by 10 points.

When the Lakers faced the Bucks back on Jan. 21, the Lakers won 113-106, paced by 34 points from James. Antetokounmpo dropped 25 in the contest.

Together, they'd help dominate Team Durant.

Will A Lack Of Interest Bond Players Together?

In a unique season, many players have expressed their frustration with the league's decision to hold the All-Star Game in the first place.

While the league has made changes to the format of the game, moving the Skills Challenge to pregame and swapping a halftime show for the Slam Dunk Contest, the NBA ultimately decided that the show would go on regarding the main event.

That was much to the chagrin of several players who were selected to make an appearance. James said he has "zero energy and zero excitement" about an event that he doesn't "understand why we're having" (h/t Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times).

Antetokounmpo said he feels "the same way" as James, and Leonard said he feels the game is just the league "putting money over health" as it tries to complete a season amid the COVID-19 pandemic, (h/t the Associated Press).

If they're playing anyway, perhaps James will organize the vocal anti-All-Stars together on the same team.