NBA Trade Rumors: Bucks Still Interested in Rockets' P.J. Tucker Amid Struggles

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

The Milwaukee Bucks could use some reinforcements after going just 2-5 in their last seven games, and they are reportedly interested in veteran P.J. Tucker.

Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer reported Milwaukee's "interest remains today" when it comes to the Houston Rockets forward the team pursued in November. Houston is also struggling and has lost seven games in a row.

As O'Connor noted, Tucker is someone who could slide right into small-ball lineups the Bucks build around Giannis Antetokounmpo. He likely wouldn't cost an overwhelming amount in a potential trade, either, considering he is set for free agency following the 2020-21 campaign and turns 36 years old in May.

The Texas product is a secondary contributor for Houston and is averaging 4.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game while shooting 37.5 percent from the field and 32.9 percent from three-point range.

The numbers don't jump out, but Tucker is a playoff-tested veteran with 50 postseason games on his resume.

He is also versatile enough to defend multiple positions, can hit from the outside when defenders collapse on the Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday trio, and is capable of battling for boards even against bigger opponents.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Tucker is also accustomed to taking on a secondary role as someone who has played alongside the likes of James Harden, Chris Paul, Victor Oladipo and John Wall in Houston, so there would be no issues about Giannis getting fewer touches while working a more notable name into the lineup.

Despite recent struggles, the Bucks are still on the short list of championship contenders in the Eastern Conference.

Adding talented role players who can do a number of things on the court like Tucker could help them compete with the Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets down the stretch.