Kevin Durant Ruled Out for Nets vs. Clippers with Hamstring Injury

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

The Brooklyn Nets won't get Kevin Durant back for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Head coach Steve Nash told reporters Saturday that Durant's ailing hamstring will keep him out for a fourth consecutive game.

Nash added Durant is expected to do some strengthening exercises and "light" work on the court during Saturday's practice.

When the Nets originally announced Durant's injury on Feb. 14, they said he would miss at least their next two games with a mild hamstring strain.

Durant has continued to travel with the Nets on their current five-game road trip. He last appeared in a game Feb. 13 in Brooklyn's 134-117 win over the Golden State Warriors, when he scored 20 points in 33 minutes.

The Nets haven't missed Durant on this Western Conference road trip. They have won each of their past three games without the two-time NBA Finals MVP and five straight overall to improve their record to 19-12.

Durant, who was voted as captain of the Eastern Conference All-Star team this week, has been fantastic in his return after missing the entire 2019-20 season while recovering from a ruptured Achilles. He leads the Nets in scoring with 29.0 points per contest and has shot 43.4 percent from three-point range in 19 games.