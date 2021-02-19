Spurs' DeMar DeRozan Pays Tribute on Instagram to Father Frank After His Death

Eric Gay/Associated Press

San Antonio Spurs forward DeMar DeRozan paid tribute Friday to his father, Frank, who recently died.

In a post on Instagram, DeRozan wrote that his dad "pushed me my whole life to be able to withstand the roughest of times."

"Never seen you complain nor fold," DeRozan added. "Over the past 3 years I seen you display the ultimate measure of a man fighting to the end. Wish I could tell you one last time."

Per Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express News, Frank DeRozan died in Los Angeles "after a prolonged illness."

DeMar missed two games in January to fly to Los Angeles after being excused from the Spurs to tend to his father. He returned to the team for their Jan. 14 game against the Houston Rockets.